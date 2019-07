US-Iran cyber strike marks a military ‘game changer,’ says tech expert

2019/07/02 | 14:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Afterthe U.S. launched a cyber strike on Iran’s weapons systems lastmonth, military warfare could increasingly look like a loss of connectivity —rather than a loss of life, according to a cybersecurity expert.Theattack on Iran’s security systems — used to control its rocket andmissile launches — was a “game changing” event for both the cyber-securityindustry and “how we think about geopolitics,” Splunk’s Haiyan Song told CNBCTuesday.“Amilitary action got diverted to really becoming a cyber action,” said Song.U.S.President Donald Trump reportedly approved the cyber attack againstthe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on June 22, days after Tehran shotdown an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.Daysbefore the cyberattack, Trump had called off a conventional military assaultagainst Iran, saying that the expected loss of life — estimated to be about 150people — would have been disproportionate to the downing of the unmanned drone.Theattack marked the latest chapter in the U.S. and Iran’s ongoing cyberoperations targeting each other. Tensions have been escalating betweenWashington and Tehran, after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the 2015nuclear deal with Iran last year and began a policy of “maximum pressure”campaign aimed at ending its nuclear ambitions.Askedif she anticipated a ramping up of such cyberattacks as a means of warfare,Song, senior vice president and general manager of security markets at themultinational software company, was unequivocal.“Theshort answer is absolutely,” Song said at the World Economic Forum inDalian, China. “I think this is really a new way for a lot of countries andnation states to really think about their competitiveness in the militaryworld.”Suchforms of cyberattacks are also growing in the business world, Song noted,highlighting phishing attacks and the infiltration of cloud technology as twoparticular areas of disruption.Songadded that as inter-connectivity increases, “the vengeance, the frequency andthe speed and the coverage” of such attacks will only grow.