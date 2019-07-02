عربي | كوردى


US-Iran cyber strike marks a military ‘game changer,’ says tech expert

2019/07/02 | 14:35
After

the U.S. launched a cyber strike on Iran’s weapons systems last

month, military warfare could increasingly look like a loss of connectivity —

rather than a loss of life, according to a cybersecurity expert.The

attack on Iran’s security systems — used to control its rocket and

missile launches — was a “game changing” event for both the cyber-security

industry and “how we think about geopolitics,” Splunk’s Haiyan Song told CNBC

Tuesday.“A

military action got diverted to really becoming a cyber action,” said Song.U.S.

President Donald Trump reportedly approved the cyber attack against

the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on June 22, days after Tehran shot

down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.Days

before the cyberattack, Trump had called off a conventional military assault

against Iran, saying that the expected loss of life — estimated to be about 150

people — would have been disproportionate to the downing of the unmanned drone.The

attack marked the latest chapter in the U.S. and Iran’s ongoing cyber

operations targeting each other. Tensions have been escalating between

Washington and Tehran, after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the 2015

nuclear deal with Iran last year and began a policy of “maximum pressure”

campaign aimed at ending its nuclear ambitions.Asked

if she anticipated a ramping up of such cyberattacks as a means of warfare,

Song, senior vice president and general manager of security markets at the

multinational software company, was unequivocal.“The

short answer is absolutely,” Song said at the World Economic Forum in

Dalian, China. “I think this is really a new way for a lot of countries and

nation states to really think about their competitiveness in the military

world.”Such

forms of cyberattacks are also growing in the business world, Song noted,

highlighting phishing attacks and the infiltration of cloud technology as two

particular areas of disruption.Song

added that as inter-connectivity increases, “the vengeance, the frequency and

the speed and the coverage” of such attacks will only grow.



