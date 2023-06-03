Two women killed in a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod, governor says

2023/06/03 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News



“The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at a section of the road in the village of Maslova Pristan, Shebekinsky district.



Shell fragments hit cars passing by.



Two women were travelling in one of them; they died on the spot from their injuries.



There are two victims in the second car,” said Vyacheslav Gladkov.



