Syrian Kurds sign agreement with UN to end, prevent use of child soldiers

2019/07/02 | 14:35



GENEVA,—The United Nations has signed an agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to end and prevent the recruitment and use of child soldiers by the US-backed group, the United Nations said on Monday.



Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba and SDF Force Commander General Mazloum Abdi signed an action plan at a ceremony at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on June 29.



Gamba described the action plan as “the beginning of a process” that “demonstrates a significant commitment by the SDF to ensure that no child is recruited and used by any entity operating under its umbrella,” according to the UN.























The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which supplies the majority of the SDF’s fighters, has been accused in the past by the UN and Human Rights Watch of forced recruitment into its ranks of children under the age of 18.



After Human Rights Watch published its report in August 2018, the YPG strongly denied that it was using underage soldiers and had put in place systems to prevent the practice from occurring.



In 2014, the Kurdish YPG forces in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) have signed the international convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines and the convention pertaining to the protection of civilians and women in armed conflict. The YPG has also agreed in principle to not admitting those under 18 into its ranks.



“Actions Plans represent an opportunity for parties to change their attitude and behavior so that grave violations against children stop and are prevented to durably improve the protection of children affected by armed conflict,” Gamba added during the signing ceremony, before urging all groups in Syria to do more to protect children.



In a statement, the SDF gave its “total support” to the agreement and welcomed UN and international support for its implementation.



During the discussions in Geneva, North East Syria Self Administration Co-Chair Adb Hamd Al-Mhbash also “explained in-depth the current needs of children and all services and efforts that have been conducting for the last seven years by his administration in order to provide the children with the best future in term of security, education and health, despite the ongoing armed conflict and their limited capacity.”



The plan specifically commits the SDF to ending and preventing the recruitment and use of children, identifying and separating boys and girls currently within its ranks, and putting preventative, protection, and disciplinary measures in place on child recruitment and use, the UN said in a statement.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces expelled the extremist group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March, after larger than expected numbers of families emerged from the ruins.



U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ considered the most effective fighting force against IS. The YPG, which make up the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | un.org



