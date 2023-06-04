Syrian foreign minister to visit Baghdad, meet with top officials

2023/06/04 | 00:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Syria's top diplomat will arrive on Saturday to Iraq and is scheduled to meet the country's top officials.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, in April 2016 (AP)

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will arrive on Saturday in Iraq to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry Ahmed al-Sahhaf said in a statement.

Al-Sahhaf noted that Mekdad will start his official scheduled program on Sunday.

He pointed out that the visit includes a meeting with Iraq's top officials, including the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, and the head of parliament, in addition to the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

Read more: Same Iraq war lie used in Syria: Mekdad

"The visit will focus on bilateral relations between Baghdad and Damascus, and Iraq's role in restoring Syria to its seat in the Arab League," the spokesperson said.

The two ministers will also discuss "means of advancing relations to areas of mutual interests of the two neighboring nations."

Iraq played a key role in the return of Syria to the Arab League last month, including initiating diplomatic talks with the league's members and promoting Damascus' return to the international stage.

Baghdad's efforts came despite major US and Western pressure against the rapprochement between Arab states and Syria.

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement then after restoring Syria's membership that Baghdad welcomes any efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, and strongly supports ending it by peaceful means.

Read more: Some Arab countries looking at EU to 'open doors' for Syria