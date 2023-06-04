Pentagon says concerned over China’s ‘increasingly risky’ actions in Asia

2023/06/04 | 08:54 - Source: Shafaq News



“We remain concerned about the PLA’s increasingly risky and coercive activities in the region, including in recent days,” said Pentagon spokesman Brig.



Gen.



Pat Ryder, who is with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a security conference in Singapore.



(AFP) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Pentagon voiced concern on Sunday over the Chinese military’s “increasingly risky and coercive activities” in Asia.“We remain concerned about the PLA’s increasingly risky and coercive activities in the region, including in recent days,” said Pentagon spokesman Brig.Gen.Pat Ryder, who is with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a security conference in Singapore.(AFP)

Sponsored Links