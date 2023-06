Earthquake hits southern Koysinjaq

2023/06/04 | 09:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / In the early hours of Sunday morning, seismic monitoring stations in Iraq detected an earthquake south of the Koysinjaq district in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.According to the observatories, a seismic event measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kermanshah, Iran, also in the early hours of today, specifically at 7:51:11 local time.The tremors were felt by the local residents south of Koysinjaq, followed by an aftershock measuring 4.0 at 7:54:10 local time.