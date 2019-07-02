Home › Iraq Oil Report › Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding

Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding

2019/07/02 | 16:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Qassim Abdul-Zahra writes for AP:Iraq’s sacrifices fighting the Islamic State group have earned the country greater support in its reconstruction efforts from the international community, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Saturday.Abdul-Mahdi made his comments Saturday morning during a meeting with a visiting U.N. Security Council delegation, the first such visit to Iraq.The Security Council delegation included, among others, Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of June Mansour Al-Otaibi and the U.S. envoy at the United Nations, Jonathan Cohen.Click here for the entire story