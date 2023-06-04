Exchange rates of the US Dollar stabilize in Baghdad

2023/06/04 | 10:52 - Source: Shafaq News



According Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 146,850 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning.



These rates are the same as those recorded yesterday morning, Saturday.



Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling rates also stabilized at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad, with the selling rate at 147,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying rates stood at 145,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.



In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate of the US dollar experienced a slight increase.



The selling rate reached 147,100 dinars per dollar, while the buying rate was 147,000 dinars per 100 US dollars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable today, Sunday, at the main stock exchange in the capital city of Baghdad, while experiencing a slight increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.According Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 146,850 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning.These rates are the same as those recorded yesterday morning, Saturday.Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling rates also stabilized at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad, with the selling rate at 147,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying rates stood at 145,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate of the US dollar experienced a slight increase.The selling rate reached 147,100 dinars per dollar, while the buying rate was 147,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Sponsored Links