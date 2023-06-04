Kurdish Leader Barzani Meets Sunni Politician Rafi al-Issawi

2023/06/04 | 14:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Rafi al-Issawi, for talks about the prevailing political conditions in the country, the Barzani Headquarters reported on Sunday.
According to an official readout, the Kurdish leader extended a warm reception to al-Issawi at the Saladin resort near Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region.
The meeting underscored the commitment of both leaders to dialogue and mutual understanding as a means to navigate the complex political landscape of Iraq.
"The meeting facilitated an exchange of views regarding the political conditions and recent developments in Iraq," the readout read.
According to an official readout, the Kurdish leader extended a warm reception to al-Issawi at the Saladin resort near Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region.
The meeting underscored the commitment of both leaders to dialogue and mutual understanding as a means to navigate the complex political landscape of Iraq.
"The meeting facilitated an exchange of views regarding the political conditions and recent developments in Iraq," the readout read.