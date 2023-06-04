Syria, Iraq vow unity in the face of all joint challenges

2023/06/04 | 15:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad says the talks were constructive and included boosting cooperation in all fields.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) receives his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Baghdad on June 4, 2023.



(AFP)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized that the Iraqi-Syrian ties are deep and historical, stressing that their stance in "supporting Syria and standing by it is firm" and expressing pleasure over Syria's return to Arab League.

On Sunday, during a press conference with Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faissal Mekdad in Baghdad, the Iraqi Foreign Minister pointed out how difficult the humanitarian situation in Syria is.

"We need to move at the regional and international levels to address it, and to facilitate access of humanitarian aid, and to secure conditions for return of refugees," he said.

Mekdad, on his part, expressed his satisfaction in traveling to Baghdad because of its rich history and status as a symbol of civilization.



He also reaffirmed his commitment to making every effort to further their mutual connections in a way that would benefit both peoples.

"The talks were constructive and included boosting cooperation in all fields…Syria and Iraq stand together in facing all common challenges," Mekdad said.

"We discussed joint efforts to countering terrorism, since what affects Syria affects Iraq and vice versa," he added, indicating that the West should not impose coercive economic sanctions on other states and that these sanctions have made the misery of the Syrian people worse and must be repealed.

The Syrian Foreign Minister emphasized that Syria's participation in Arab League institutions will boost Arab action and restore the people's faith in our ability to work together to overcome obstacles.

It is worth noting that last month, the Arab League welcomed Syria's government back into the bloc.

The invitation came after Riyadh and Damascus announced that work would resume at their respective diplomatic missions in Syria and Saudi Arabia, after more than a decade of severed ties.

The Kingdom severed ties with the Syrian government in 2012.



However, in April, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Al-Assad in Damascus on the first such visit since the war on the country broke out.

On the other hand, the United States and Britain said they still opposed relations with the Syrian government but would work with Arab states that are re-establishing relations.

Qatar also opposed Syria rejoining the Arab League and echoed Washington's position against normalizing ties with Damascus.



Nevertheless, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said Doha will always support anything that brings about Arab consensus, stressing that the Gulf country will not be an obstacle to that process.

