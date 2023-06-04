'I escaped Iraq at 17 facing execution due to the songs I wrote but now I've recorded at iconic Abbey Road studios'

2023/06/04 | 15:38 - Source: Shafaq News



Newroz Oremari was born in a town called Zakho in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.



He took an interest in singing after copying the sounds of nature and trying to humanise those sounds into singing.



One day at school in the 1980s, he sang alongside a famous singer who took him under his wing.



He started recording songs but due to the Saddam Hussein regime at the time, he had to do it illegally.



He was arrested as a teenager for going against the government.



Newroz, now 62, told MyLondon: "I had to sign a pledge saying that if I ever sang again, even among my friends, I'd be executed and I would have to accept the death penalty.



As I was a teenager, they gave me a chance but said this would be the last time.



It could be signing anything, a love song but because I was considered a 'dangerous' person - they thought I could provoke people with my music.



"When I got to 17, I joined the Kurdish Revolution and became a freedom fighter against the Saddam Hussein regime.



I started singing openly against the regime.



From there on, I got arrested numerous times and had to move to Syria, then expelled to Lebanon and all of that, my only crime was to be born as a Kuridish singer." In 1988, the Hussein regime began a campaign of extermination against the Kurdish people living in Northern Iraq.



This led to the execution and the attacks on the Kurdish people were characterised as gross violations of human rights including the use of chemical weapons such as sarin, mustard gas and nerve agents.



In 1991, millions of people fled to the border of Iran and Turkey while thousands died due to the regime.



Due to these attacks and fearing for his life, in 1989 he escaped and spent years in exile in Syria, Lebanon and Turkey before eventually settling in Hackney, East London.



Over the past 30 years, Newroz has worked in many different fields from being an interpreter with Home Office while continuing to sing freely in his native language.



He said: "London has given me everything.



I love it.



It gave me a job, a passport - this Kursish man who nobody cared about and all the issues in the Middle East but suddenly I'm in London and I'm free.



I used to travel illegally and in fear of my life between Turkey and Iran but I haven't had to do that anymore.



I used to live like a slave and it was horrible, I wasn't allowed to speak or express myself freely.



"London gave me love, gave me everything.



I could have been extradited to Iraq and I would have been killed but instead, I was looked after and I was blessed." Newroz then got the chance to record a song at Abbey Road Studios.



The studio which is synonymous with The Beatles, has now been graced by the presence of Newroz.



He got to record a song with the Woolwich songwriting duo Ooberfuse.



Ooberfuse, made up of Cherrie and Hal St John, have toured all over the world and recently recorded their new single 'Show Me Love'.



Show Me Love opens 'up on the reality faced by millions of people displaced because of surging hatred in their homelands." Newroz continued: "When I got into the studio, I was thinking of the John Lennon song 'Imagine'.



I started thinking of Abbey Road without Newroz.



It was a dream come true.



I loved working with Cherrie and Hal as they are both human rights activists.



I am so grateful to say I've sung in the same studio as The Beatles.



It's a beautiful imagination and feeling.



"Being a refugee isn't easy.



Leaving the place you grew up in, you become very attached to it.



You only leave if you're forced.



I wouldn't have left Kurdistan if I had a choice but there was no way I could live under Saddam Hussein as my people were being killed.



