Syria, Iraq stand together in face of all joint challenges: Syrian FM

2023/06/04 - Source: Iraq News

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) receives his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Baghdad on June 4, 2023.



(Photo by AFP)

Syria has reaffirmed its commitment to developing further cooperation with Iraq in various fields, saying Damascus and Baghdad stand united in facing common challenges.

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad made the remarks during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Sunday, where they discussed the latest developments in the region as well as bilateral relations and means of bolstering them.

"The talks were constructive and included boosting cooperation in all fields," he said, adding that "Syria and Iraq stand together in facing all common challenges."

The Syria foreign minister further stressed the need to make every effort to strengthen the existing mutual relations in a way that would serve the interests of the two countries and brotherly peoples.

He also noted that the two sides discussed joint efforts to counter terrorism, "since what affects Syria affects Iraq and vice versa."

Mekdad went on to say that the two sides will meet soon in the Egyptian Capital of Cairo to discuss ending the challenges that Syria faces, particularly from the presence of terrorist groups in Idlib province and ending the US occupation of some Syrian territories.

He stressed that Syria wants a solution for these problems in a way that maintains its sovereignty as well as Iraq's.

Mekdad also thanked Iraq for the assistance it provided to Syria following the deadly earthquake in February.

Hussein, for his part, described as "deep" and "historical" the Iraqi-Syrian ties, emphasizing that Baghdad's stance in supporting Damascus is "firm".

He also pointed to Syria's dire humanitarian situation, saying "We need to move at the regional and international levels to address it, and to facilitate access to humanitarian aid."

The Iraq foreign minister also expressed pleasure over Syria's return to the Arab League, stressing the need for enhancing the bilateral coordination of the Arab, regional, and international forums regarding all issues of mutual concerns