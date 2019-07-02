Home › Relief Web › Jordan: Registered Persons of Concern Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Jordan (30 June 2019)

Jordan: Registered Persons of Concern Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Jordan (30 June 2019)

2019/07/02 | 16:10



Country: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN High Commissioner for RefugeesCountry: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen