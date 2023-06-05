US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar, Approaching 1500 Dinar Mark

2023/06/05 | 11:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil.According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the Central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 147,700 Iraqi dinars for every $100 this morning.
An increase compared to the previous day's rate of 146,850 dinars for the same amount.The selling price reached 148,750 Iraqi dinars for every $100, while the purchase prices stood at 146,750 Iraqi dinars for the same amount.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar exchange rate also experienced an uptick.
The selling price reached 147,800 dinars against the dollar, while the purchase price stood at 147,750 dinars for every $100.
An increase compared to the previous day's rate of 146,850 dinars for the same amount.The selling price reached 148,750 Iraqi dinars for every $100, while the purchase prices stood at 146,750 Iraqi dinars for the same amount.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar exchange rate also experienced an uptick.
The selling price reached 147,800 dinars against the dollar, while the purchase price stood at 147,750 dinars for every $100.