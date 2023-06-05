Pakistani Foreign Minister Arrives in Baghdad for Official Visit, Memoranda of Understanding to be Signed

2023/06/05 | 12:02 - Source: Shafaq News



“This forum aims to facilitate business interactions and explore opportunities for trade and investment between Iraqi and Pakistani entrepreneurs.”The outcomes of these initiatives are expected to impact bilateral relations positively, promote people-to-people exchanges, and stimulate economic growth and trade between Iraq and Pakistan. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Monday for an official visit to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.According to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, memoranda of understanding between Iraq and Pakistan will be signed today.The first memorandum exempts diplomatic and service passport holders from travel visa requirements, fostering ease of movement between the two countries.The second memorandum emphasizes cultural cooperation, enhancing cultural exchanges and collaboration.Furthermore, Al-Sahaf announced that today would witness the opening of the Iraqi Pakistani Businessmen Forum.“This forum aims to facilitate business interactions and explore opportunities for trade and investment between Iraqi and Pakistani entrepreneurs.”The outcomes of these initiatives are expected to impact bilateral relations positively, promote people-to-people exchanges, and stimulate economic growth and trade between Iraq and Pakistan.

