Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad Markets, Stable in Erbil

2023/06/05 | 13:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Gold prices increased in Baghdad's local markets on Monday while remaining stable in the markets of Erbil. According to a report from the Shafaq News Agency, the selling price of one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 400,000 dinars in the wholesale market on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad.
The purchase price stood at 396,000 dinars, showing a rise compared to the selling prices recorded last Saturday, which were 398,000 dinars.Additionally, the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold (21 carats) increased to 370,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 366,000 dinars.In goldsmith stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged from 410,000 dinars to 320,000 dinars per weight, while Iraqi gold was sold at prices ranging from 380,000 dinars to 390,000 dinars per weight.On the other hand, gold prices in Erbil remained stable.
The selling price of 24-carat gold per weight reached 475,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat gold stood at 420,000 dinars.
Meanwhile, 18-carat gold was being sold at 355,000 dinars.
