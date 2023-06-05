Art exhibition celebrating world Environment Day held in Erbil

2023/06/05 | 13:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / an art exhibition was held in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to commemorate World Environment Day.According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the exhibition showcased a variety of paintings depicting the environment and natural landscapes in the Kurdistan Region.The event was attended by several visual artists, intellectuals, as well as relevant governmental entities concerned with environmental affairs in the Kurdistan Region.Ridwan, one of the participating artists, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "This exhibition includes 35 paintings showcasing the beautiful natural landscapes across various areas of the Kurdistan Region, in celebration of World Environment Day."He further explained that the purpose of organizing this exhibition is to raise awareness among society about the importance of preserving the environment and increasing green spaces.
Additionally, it aims to highlight the dangers of climate change and intensify efforts to mitigate its negative impacts on the environment.
Additionally, it aims to highlight the dangers of climate change and intensify efforts to mitigate its negative impacts on the environment.