Al-Sudani discusses bilateral relations with Pakistani foreign minister

2023/06/05 | 15:50 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held discussions with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his accompanying delegation on Monday, addressing various issues and announcing the resumption of the Joint Ministerial Committee's work between the two countries.According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the meeting focused on bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in economic, military, and intelligence fields.
They also agreed to resume the work of the Joint Ministerial Committee between Iraq and Pakistan.The meeting also addressed the transportation file, which is part of the strategic "Development Road" project that connects the East with the West.
They discussed cooperation between Baghdad and Islamabad in this regard and explored opportunities for investment within the project to enhance the interests of both countries and regional development efforts.The discussion also covered the topic of visitors to holy shrines and religious sites in Iraq, including the facilitation provided by the government to visitors from all countries, including the friendly nation of Pakistan.
Additionally, the issue of Pakistani workers in Iraq was also addressed during the meeting.
