$1bn Saudi Investment near Baghdad Airport

2023/06/05 | 18:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Saudi ambassador to Baghdad, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari (pictured), has revealed the signing of a contract between Saudi Arabia and Iraq for a significant investment project near Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).In a statement to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Shammari said the contract involves an investment of up to one billion […]

