$1bn Saudi Investment near Baghdad Airport
2023/06/05 | 18:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Saudi ambassador to Baghdad, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari (pictured), has revealed the signing of a contract between Saudi Arabia and Iraq for a significant investment project near Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).

In a statement to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Shammari said the contract involves an investment of up to one billion […]

