KRG Launches Business Registration System

2023/06/05 | 18:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has launched an online portal to streamline and expedite the registration process for businesses.This initiative aims to reduce costs and simplify procedures, making it easier for entrepreneurs to establish their companies in the region.With the new online system (business.digital.gov.krd), business owners can conveniently submit their applications from anywhere […]

