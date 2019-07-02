عربي | كوردى


Iran says several suspected US spies face possible death sentences
2019/07/02 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for

several suspects arrested last year for spying for the United States in

military and nuclear bodies, state media reported on Tuesday, as tensions rise

with Washington over Tehran’s nuclear program.Iran said in August it had arrested “tens of spies” in state

bodies, many of whom were dual nationals.In June, Iran said it executed a former contract employee of

the defense ministry aerospace body on charges of spying for the US Central

Intelligence Agency (CIA).Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said an

unspecified number of suspects, arrested less than a year ago, faced possible

death sentences in military tribunals, state television reported.“Two of the defendants, who were not military, have received

long prison terms,” Esmaili added, without giving details.Iran announced on Monday it had amassed more low-enriched

uranium than permitted under a 2015 nuclear deal, a move denounced by President

Donald Trump as “playing with fire” amid concerns about deepening US-Iranian

confrontation.The initiative marked Tehran’s first major shift from the

provisions of the pact since the United States pulled out of it more than a

year ago.However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

the move was not a violation of the accord, arguing that Iran was exercising

its right to respond to the US walkout.



