Iran says several suspected US spies face possible death sentences

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iranian prosecutors are seeking the death penalty forseveral suspects arrested last year for spying for the United States inmilitary and nuclear bodies, state media reported on Tuesday, as tensions risewith Washington over Tehran’s nuclear program.Iran said in August it had arrested “tens of spies” in statebodies, many of whom were dual nationals.In June, Iran said it executed a former contract employee ofthe defense ministry aerospace body on charges of spying for the US CentralIntelligence Agency (CIA).Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said anunspecified number of suspects, arrested less than a year ago, faced possibledeath sentences in military tribunals, state television reported.“Two of the defendants, who were not military, have receivedlong prison terms,” Esmaili added, without giving details.Iran announced on Monday it had amassed more low-enricheduranium than permitted under a 2015 nuclear deal, a move denounced by PresidentDonald Trump as “playing with fire” amid concerns about deepening US-Iranianconfrontation.The initiative marked Tehran’s first major shift from theprovisions of the pact since the United States pulled out of it more than ayear ago.However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saidthe move was not a violation of the accord, arguing that Iran was exercisingits right to respond to the US walkout.