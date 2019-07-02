Iran says several suspected US spies face possible death sentences

2019/07/02 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for
several suspects arrested last year for spying for the United States in
military and nuclear bodies, state media reported on Tuesday, as tensions rise
with Washington over Tehran’s nuclear program.Iran said in August it had arrested “tens of spies” in state
bodies, many of whom were dual nationals.In June, Iran said it executed a former contract employee of
the defense ministry aerospace body on charges of spying for the US Central
Intelligence Agency (CIA).Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said an
unspecified number of suspects, arrested less than a year ago, faced possible
death sentences in military tribunals, state television reported.“Two of the defendants, who were not military, have received
long prison terms,” Esmaili added, without giving details.Iran announced on Monday it had amassed more low-enriched
uranium than permitted under a 2015 nuclear deal, a move denounced by President
Donald Trump as “playing with fire” amid concerns about deepening US-Iranian
confrontation.The initiative marked Tehran’s first major shift from the
provisions of the pact since the United States pulled out of it more than a
year ago.However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said
the move was not a violation of the accord, arguing that Iran was exercising
its right to respond to the US walkout.
