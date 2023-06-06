2023/06/06 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast growth in Iraq's real non-oil GDP 3.7 percent in 2023.Following a recent visit to Iraq, the IMF team also predicts inflation of 5.6 percent in for the year.Full statement from IMF: A staff team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Tokhir […]

read more IMF Forecasts Growth in Iraq's Real Non-Oil GDP of 3.7% first appeared on Iraq Business News.