Manchester United beat Leicester on Rashford's day
2019/02/03 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Manchester United striker

Marcus Rashford scored on his 100th Premier League appearance on Sunday to

secure a 1-0 win over Leicester City that kept interim manager Ole Gunnar

Solskjaer's dream start going at his old club.Having missed a simple header

early on, Rashford made up for it in the eighth minute when he latched onto a

lovely dink from Paul Pogba over the Leicester defence to smash the ball past

Kasper Schmeichel from close range.The victory moved United onto

48 points, two adrift of Chelsea in fourth place, while Leicester stayed 11th

on 32.Twenty-one-year-old Rashford

is the youngest player to reach a century of top-flight appearances for

Manchester United since Ryan Giggs in December 1993.He and Pogba have been in

superb form since former Manchester United favourite Solskjaer took over at Old

Trafford from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, guiding the club to nine

wins and a draw in all competitions.After being second best in the

first half, Leicester came roaring back in the second, and should have

equalised.Jamie Vardy's 61st minute overhead

volley was clawed away by David de Gea, and Rachid Ghezzal's 77th minute free

kick was flying in before the Spanish goalkeeper tipped it over.

