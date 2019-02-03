Manchester United beat Leicester on Rashford's day

2019/02/03 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Manchester United striker
Marcus Rashford scored on his 100th Premier League appearance on Sunday to
secure a 1-0 win over Leicester City that kept interim manager Ole Gunnar
Solskjaer's dream start going at his old club.Having missed a simple header
early on, Rashford made up for it in the eighth minute when he latched onto a
lovely dink from Paul Pogba over the Leicester defence to smash the ball past
Kasper Schmeichel from close range.The victory moved United onto
48 points, two adrift of Chelsea in fourth place, while Leicester stayed 11th
on 32.Twenty-one-year-old Rashford
is the youngest player to reach a century of top-flight appearances for
Manchester United since Ryan Giggs in December 1993.He and Pogba have been in
superb form since former Manchester United favourite Solskjaer took over at Old
Trafford from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, guiding the club to nine
wins and a draw in all competitions.After being second best in the
first half, Leicester came roaring back in the second, and should have
equalised.Jamie Vardy's 61st minute overhead
volley was clawed away by David de Gea, and Rachid Ghezzal's 77th minute free
kick was flying in before the Spanish goalkeeper tipped it over.
