Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant opens at Rumaila

2023/06/06 | 14:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani has opened the first phase of the natural gas liquefaction plant project at Rumaila oil field.The project aims to utilize associated gas, and has a capacity of 200 million cubic feet per day in the first phase.By the end of this year, the project's […]

