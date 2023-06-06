2023/06/06 | 14:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, has launched Zom, the largest dairy factory in the Mergasor district of Erbil Governorate.During the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister proudly announced that under the KRG's ninth cabinet, pastoral farming projects have experienced a significant 75-percent increase.Currently, there are 87 such projects in […]

read more New Dairy Factory Opened in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.