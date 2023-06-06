Central Bank of Iraq's Auction Achieves Over $200 Million in Dollar Sales

2023/06/06 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News



The bank sold a total of $207,331,654, covering transactions at exchange rates of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements of electronic cards, as well as 1,310 dinars per dollar for external transfers, including cash transactions.



Most dollar sales, amounting to $144,221,654, were allocated to enhance balances abroad through remittances and credits.



The remaining $63,110,560 was sold in the form of cash.



The auction witnessed the participation of 18 banks for cash dollar purchases, while 20 banks responded to requests for strengthening balances abroad.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq conducted its auction for buying and selling US dollars on Tuesday, resulting in sales amounting to over $200 million.

