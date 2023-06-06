Iraq's reconstruction campaign to begin soon, Ankara supports

2023/06/06



He also expressed Turkey's desire to strengthen bilateral relations in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, stated on Tuesday that the reconstruction and development campaign in Iraq will commence following the approval of the General Financial Budget Law by the Parliament, which has scheduled a voting session for the law at the end of this week.During his meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Guney, at his office today, as stated in a press release by al-Maliki's media office, the leader of the State of Law Coalition emphasized the importance of establishing the pillars of stability in the region.He stressed the need to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue, respect the sovereignty of nations, reject interference and aggression, and reject anything that threatens security and stability.Al-Maliki emphasized that the government is committed to solidifying relations with neighboring countries, especially Turkey.Furthermore, he urged Turkish companies to continue their work in Iraq, particularly after the approval of the federal budget, to participate in the upcoming reconstruction and development campaign.On his part, Ambassador Guney expressed his country's readiness to support Iraq, affirming Turkey's commitment to respecting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.He also expressed Turkey's desire to strengthen bilateral relations in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples.

