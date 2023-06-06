Japanese-Kurdish Ties to Flourish: Barzani Welcomes Japan's Focus on Education and Innovation in Kurdistan

2023/06/06 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, hailed the dawn of an auspicious era of socio-economic cooperation between Kurdistan and Japan during an official meeting held in Erbil on Tuesday.Barzani welcomed today a high-profile delegation spearheaded by Kansuke Nagaoka, the Director General and Assistant Minister at the Japan Foreign Ministry. The visit, according to an official readout, included representatives from a cross-section of influential Japanese enterprises. The Kurdish leader expressed his government's resolve to benefit from Japan's impressive portfolio in human resources, education, and innovation. "In a constructive dialogue, we underscored learning from Japan's successful experience, particularly in investing in human resources, education and innovation," said Barzani, acknowledging the prowess of the Asian economic powerhouse.The delegation used the opportunity to examine potential areas of investment within the Kurdistan Region, focusing on sectors such as transport, agriculture, education, and industrial development. Prime Minister Barzani expressed the hope that this nascent partnership with Japan could usher in a new epoch of economic stability and growth for Kurdistan."The delegation explored opportunities for more investment in the Kurdistan Region and exchanged ideas on the development of cooperation in transport, agriculture, education, and industrial development."

