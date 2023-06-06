Iran's embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia for first time in 7 years

2023/06/06 | 21:08 - Source: Shafaq News



The deal also highlighted China's growing influence in the Middle East.Sunni Saudi Arabia severed relations with Shi'ite Iran following the storming of its embassy in Tehran in 2016 after a dispute over the execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.(Reuters) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, following a deal to re-establish ties and ease a long rivalry that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East.A ceremony was held inside the embassy's compound with dozens of diplomats and officials attending the reopening of the diplomatic mission for the first time in seven years."We consider today an important day in the relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli said."The region will move Inshallah (God willing) towards greater cooperation and convergence to achieve stability, prosperity and progress," Bikdeli said in a speech during the ceremony.In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.The deal also highlighted China's growing influence in the Middle East.Sunni Saudi Arabia severed relations with Shi'ite Iran following the storming of its embassy in Tehran in 2016 after a dispute over the execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.(Reuters)

Sponsored Links