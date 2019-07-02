عربي | كوردى


China says Erdogan offered support over restive Xinjiang

2019/07/02 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey recognizes the fact that the people of China’s

Xinjiang lead happy lives, Chinese state media on Tuesday cited Turkish

President Recep Tayip Erdogan as saying, a region where China has been running

a controversial de-radicalization scheme.China has faced growing international opprobrium for setting

up what it calls vocation training centers to combat extremism in Xinjiang,

home to the mostly Muslim Uighur people who speak a Turkic language, which many

Western countries view as internment camps.Turkey is the only Muslim nation to have regularly expressed

concern about the situation in Xinjiang, including in February at the UN Human

Rights Council, to China’s anger.But meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Erdogan

struck a more positive note, according to a Chinese state media read out of the

event.“It is a fact that the peoples of China’s Xinjiang region

live happily in China’s development and prosperity,” state television

paraphrased Erdogan as saying.“Turkey does not permit any person to incite disharmony in

the Turkey-China relationship. Turkey firmly opposes extremism and is willing

to increase mutual political trust with China and strengthen security

cooperation.”Xi told Erdogan that the two countries should take practical

steps to promote counter-terror cooperation, the report added.China appreciates Erdogan’s numerous comments saying that he

will not permit “any forces to carry out anti-China activities in Turkey and

attaches great store on Turkey stressing many times its support of China

fighting terrorism”, Xi added.Hundreds have died in unrest in recent years in Xinjiang,

blamed by Beijing on Islamist extremists and separatists.Beijing says its de-radicalization efforts in Xinjiang have

brought unprecedented stability, pointing to a lack of violence in the past two

years or so.



