China says Erdogan offered support over restive Xinjiang

2019/07/02 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey recognizes the fact that the people of China’s
Xinjiang lead happy lives, Chinese state media on Tuesday cited Turkish
President Recep Tayip Erdogan as saying, a region where China has been running
a controversial de-radicalization scheme.China has faced growing international opprobrium for setting
up what it calls vocation training centers to combat extremism in Xinjiang,
home to the mostly Muslim Uighur people who speak a Turkic language, which many
Western countries view as internment camps.Turkey is the only Muslim nation to have regularly expressed
concern about the situation in Xinjiang, including in February at the UN Human
Rights Council, to China’s anger.But meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Erdogan
struck a more positive note, according to a Chinese state media read out of the
event.“It is a fact that the peoples of China’s Xinjiang region
live happily in China’s development and prosperity,” state television
paraphrased Erdogan as saying.“Turkey does not permit any person to incite disharmony in
the Turkey-China relationship. Turkey firmly opposes extremism and is willing
to increase mutual political trust with China and strengthen security
cooperation.”Xi told Erdogan that the two countries should take practical
steps to promote counter-terror cooperation, the report added.China appreciates Erdogan’s numerous comments saying that he
will not permit “any forces to carry out anti-China activities in Turkey and
attaches great store on Turkey stressing many times its support of China
fighting terrorism”, Xi added.Hundreds have died in unrest in recent years in Xinjiang,
blamed by Beijing on Islamist extremists and separatists.Beijing says its de-radicalization efforts in Xinjiang have
brought unprecedented stability, pointing to a lack of violence in the past two
years or so.
Xinjiang lead happy lives, Chinese state media on Tuesday cited Turkish
President Recep Tayip Erdogan as saying, a region where China has been running
a controversial de-radicalization scheme.China has faced growing international opprobrium for setting
up what it calls vocation training centers to combat extremism in Xinjiang,
home to the mostly Muslim Uighur people who speak a Turkic language, which many
Western countries view as internment camps.Turkey is the only Muslim nation to have regularly expressed
concern about the situation in Xinjiang, including in February at the UN Human
Rights Council, to China’s anger.But meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Erdogan
struck a more positive note, according to a Chinese state media read out of the
event.“It is a fact that the peoples of China’s Xinjiang region
live happily in China’s development and prosperity,” state television
paraphrased Erdogan as saying.“Turkey does not permit any person to incite disharmony in
the Turkey-China relationship. Turkey firmly opposes extremism and is willing
to increase mutual political trust with China and strengthen security
cooperation.”Xi told Erdogan that the two countries should take practical
steps to promote counter-terror cooperation, the report added.China appreciates Erdogan’s numerous comments saying that he
will not permit “any forces to carry out anti-China activities in Turkey and
attaches great store on Turkey stressing many times its support of China
fighting terrorism”, Xi added.Hundreds have died in unrest in recent years in Xinjiang,
blamed by Beijing on Islamist extremists and separatists.Beijing says its de-radicalization efforts in Xinjiang have
brought unprecedented stability, pointing to a lack of violence in the past two
years or so.