Hakim hails Iran assistance to Iraq in fighting terrorism

2023/06/07 | 16:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During the meeting held in Baghdad, Hakim stressed that the cooperation between Iran and Iraq will be beneficial to the Islamic nations.

The two sides also discussed other issues including the developments in Iraq and the progress achieved in the country in the political, social, cultural, economic, and security arenas.

Referring to the outstanding stability established in Iraq, Hakim appreciated the efforts of the Iraqi Top Shia Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, as well as Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and other security services, in freeing the country's soil from terrorism.

He also called for taking effective steps against dangerous social problems including addiction and divorce.

