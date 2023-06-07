4 IS militants killed in operation near Baghdad

2023/06/07 | 18:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Four Islamic State (IS) militants, including a local IS leader, were killed Wednesday in an operation north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

Based on intelligence reports, Iraqi soldiers and a local paramilitary force from Hashd Shaabi carried out an ambush operation against a group of IS militants in the orchards of the Tarmiyah area, some 40 km north of Baghdad, according to a statement issued by the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

The statement added that the forces killed four IS militants, one of whom is believed to be the IS leader of the north Baghdad region.



■