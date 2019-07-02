Home › Baghdad Post › In battle for Libya's oil, water becomes a casualty

In battle for Libya's oil, water becomes a casualty

2019/07/02 | 17:50



fighting over Tripoli and years of power struggles before that, water is



becoming a far bigger concern for its people.Interruptions to water supplies are common after eight years



of near-anarchy since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted, but a wider crisis is now



coming to a head in a country made up mainly of arid desert and split between



competing administrations.In western Libya, finding clean water has become difficult



because both the power grid and water control system have been damaged in an



offensive by forces loyal to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli, where the



UN-backed government is based.“Drinkable water is a daily issue for my family,” said Usama



Mohamed Dokali, a cashier in a cafe in Tripoli, who buys bottled water when he



can and gets it from a charity when his money runs out. Other people fill



bottles from wells and hope for the best.Looting and neglect have made the situation fragile and



armed groups have exploited the unrest. In May, gunmen pressing officials to



release a detained relative forced water workers to turn off supplies to all of



Tripoli for two days.The United Nations has warned all sides that water should



not become a weapon of war, but the water system is already badly damaged in



western Libya where the capital is located, according to unpublished reports by



the water authority and the United Nations Childrens’ Agency.Even local bottled water in a country which sits on Africa’s



biggest proven oil reserves has become contaminated.If the damage does not get fixed, there could be a “sudden,



unexpected, uncontrollable and un-prepared for” shutdown of the main water



pipeline system, the water authority said in a March presentation to



international organizations seen by Reuters.“The consequences will be catastrophic as there is no viable



alternative water supply system,” it said.That warning of a possible systematic failure, echoed in a



draft UNICEF report the same month, is the most dramatic sign of a collapse of



state services in what was once one of North Africa’s richest countries.It would have far-reaching consequences in a country where



lawlessness is being exploited again by Islamist militants, armed groups and



people promising to smuggle African migrants and refugees to Europe.“An estimated 4 million people would be deprived of access



to safe water,” UNICEF Libya spokesman Mostafa Omar said by email, listing



cholera, hepatitis A and diarrhea, a major childhood killer, as the likely



result.“GREAT MAN MADE RIVER”Poor public services were one of the drivers of the uprising



against Gaddafi, but a 4,000 km (2,485-mile) pipeline system known as the Great



Man Made River (MMRP) was a world-leading civil engineering project when it was



built in the 1980s.Some 80 percent of the population of six million live along



or near the northern Mediterranean coast and depend on fresh water pumped via



its pipelines from vast aquifers further south, where Libya’s abundant oil



reserves also lie.Ground water in coastal areas is salty and contaminated by



sewage and around 80 percent of desalination plants have broken down, water



authority officials and diplomats say.The pipes supply Libya with more than 70 percent of its



fresh water and remain crucial because desalination plants are complicated to



fix and vulnerable to attack, officials at the United Nations’ children’s



agency say.People dismantle well heads to sell the copper and tribesmen



living in the neglected south close or destroy pipes to press their demands with



officials in the capital.As a result, 101 of 479 wells on the western pipeline system



have been dismantled, Abdullah El-Sunni, head of the Tripoli-based water



authority said in an interview with Reuters. Asked if there could be a water



crisis, he said power cuts were already threatening supplies.Since the central monitoring room of the pipeline system for



western Libya was hit around early May, engineers have been unable to gauge



water pressure and flows. A Tunisian maintenance firm working on the system



left because of the fighting.“The water flow to Western Libya has dropped from the normal



flow of 1.2 million cubic meters per day to about 800,000 cubic meters per day



now, due to sabotage and lack of funding and maintenance,” Sunni said.Across Libya, demand has risen to 7 billion cubic meters



annually, up from 5.5 billion in 2011, as farmers and others have drilled wells



or tapped reservoirs, Sunni said. By 2025, Libya will need 8 billion.The draft UNICEF report, which has yet to be finalized, listed



kidnapping of water workers and looting of equipment among many problems.In May, gunmen pressing officials to release a detained



relative forced water workers to turn off supplies to all of Tripoli – a



short-lived halt that led the United Nations to warn all sides that water



should not become a weapon of war.“If not addressed properly and immediately, these threats



and damages could lead to the complete failure of the MMRP,” it said.Sunni said water quality had been affected by a lack of



treatment, due to a shortage of funds for chemicals and equipment, and some



officials agree with residents who say water in the taps is not fit to drink.“All water is contaminated,” said Badr al-Din al-Najjar,



head of the National Center for Disease Control, listing problems such as



harmful bacteria or a high-salt content. “There is no drinking water,



especially from the state.”The problem has been building since Gaddafi’s overthrow,



when officials stopped investing in facilities that had been looted, damaged or



allowed to deteriorate in the chaos.HEALTHLibya sits on Africa’s biggest proven oil reserves and is



pumping the highest volumes of crude since 2013.But the $34 billion budget is mainly used to pay armed



groups, an overstaffed public service and fuel subsidies or is simply stolen,



diplomats say and some Libyan officials admit. The government says it is



committed to fighting corruption and its economic reforms have helped.Haftar, a former Gaddafi-era military commander, is allied



to a parallel administration which has hired thousands of employees and



fighters.In Tripoli, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s UN-backed



government has brought some order but armed groups have forced the state to



give them and their partners jobs or contracts.Sunni said water infrastructure needed 2 billion dinars



($1.4 billion) of investment but his authority got 60 million dinars last year



and nothing yet this year due to the war.Serraj said in an interview that funding for Libya’s



development and basic services had to be diverted to equip troops and treat the



wounded.While instability since 2011 has eroded living standards,



with GDP of around $7,235 per capita, Libya is still an upper middle income



country, according to the World Bank.But it now depends on the UN and other international



organizations for a multitude of services, including building water tanks for



the one-in-five schools without piped water.“Libya and Tripoli have been without water for many, many



hours for two months...so how can children wash?” said Abdel-Rahman Ghandour,



Libya Special Representative of UNICEF.The agency also carries out basic childhood vaccinations and



the United Nations and other international bodies provide food for displaced



people and even medical kits to state hospitals to treat civilians and fighters



on both sides of the frontline.“The health system is about to collapse,” Najjar said.Authorities have banned swimming in the Mediterranean in and



around Tripoli because sewage gets pumped unfiltered in to the sea. With homes



deprived of air conditioning by power cuts, people crowd the beaches



nonetheless.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- While Libya’s oil lies at the heart of three months offighting over Tripoli and years of power struggles before that, water isbecoming a far bigger concern for its people.Interruptions to water supplies are common after eight yearsof near-anarchy since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted, but a wider crisis is nowcoming to a head in a country made up mainly of arid desert and split betweencompeting administrations.In western Libya, finding clean water has become difficultbecause both the power grid and water control system have been damaged in anoffensive by forces loyal to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli, where theUN-backed government is based.“Drinkable water is a daily issue for my family,” said UsamaMohamed Dokali, a cashier in a cafe in Tripoli, who buys bottled water when hecan and gets it from a charity when his money runs out. Other people fillbottles from wells and hope for the best.Looting and neglect have made the situation fragile andarmed groups have exploited the unrest. In May, gunmen pressing officials torelease a detained relative forced water workers to turn off supplies to all ofTripoli for two days.The United Nations has warned all sides that water shouldnot become a weapon of war, but the water system is already badly damaged inwestern Libya where the capital is located, according to unpublished reports bythe water authority and the United Nations Childrens’ Agency.Even local bottled water in a country which sits on Africa’sbiggest proven oil reserves has become contaminated.If the damage does not get fixed, there could be a “sudden,unexpected, uncontrollable and un-prepared for” shutdown of the main waterpipeline system, the water authority said in a March presentation tointernational organizations seen by Reuters.“The consequences will be catastrophic as there is no viablealternative water supply system,” it said.That warning of a possible systematic failure, echoed in adraft UNICEF report the same month, is the most dramatic sign of a collapse ofstate services in what was once one of North Africa’s richest countries.It would have far-reaching consequences in a country wherelawlessness is being exploited again by Islamist militants, armed groups andpeople promising to smuggle African migrants and refugees to Europe.“An estimated 4 million people would be deprived of accessto safe water,” UNICEF Libya spokesman Mostafa Omar said by email, listingcholera, hepatitis A and diarrhea, a major childhood killer, as the likelyresult.“GREAT MAN MADE RIVER”Poor public services were one of the drivers of the uprisingagainst Gaddafi, but a 4,000 km (2,485-mile) pipeline system known as the GreatMan Made River (MMRP) was a world-leading civil engineering project when it wasbuilt in the 1980s.Some 80 percent of the population of six million live alongor near the northern Mediterranean coast and depend on fresh water pumped viaits pipelines from vast aquifers further south, where Libya’s abundant oilreserves also lie.Ground water in coastal areas is salty and contaminated bysewage and around 80 percent of desalination plants have broken down, waterauthority officials and diplomats say.The pipes supply Libya with more than 70 percent of itsfresh water and remain crucial because desalination plants are complicated tofix and vulnerable to attack, officials at the United Nations’ children’sagency say.People dismantle well heads to sell the copper and tribesmenliving in the neglected south close or destroy pipes to press their demands withofficials in the capital.As a result, 101 of 479 wells on the western pipeline systemhave been dismantled, Abdullah El-Sunni, head of the Tripoli-based waterauthority said in an interview with Reuters. Asked if there could be a watercrisis, he said power cuts were already threatening supplies.Since the central monitoring room of the pipeline system forwestern Libya was hit around early May, engineers have been unable to gaugewater pressure and flows. A Tunisian maintenance firm working on the systemleft because of the fighting.“The water flow to Western Libya has dropped from the normalflow of 1.2 million cubic meters per day to about 800,000 cubic meters per daynow, due to sabotage and lack of funding and maintenance,” Sunni said.Across Libya, demand has risen to 7 billion cubic metersannually, up from 5.5 billion in 2011, as farmers and others have drilled wellsor tapped reservoirs, Sunni said. By 2025, Libya will need 8 billion.The draft UNICEF report, which has yet to be finalized, listedkidnapping of water workers and looting of equipment among many problems.In May, gunmen pressing officials to release a detainedrelative forced water workers to turn off supplies to all of Tripoli – ashort-lived halt that led the United Nations to warn all sides that watershould not become a weapon of war.“If not addressed properly and immediately, these threatsand damages could lead to the complete failure of the MMRP,” it said.Sunni said water quality had been affected by a lack oftreatment, due to a shortage of funds for chemicals and equipment, and someofficials agree with residents who say water in the taps is not fit to drink.“All water is contaminated,” said Badr al-Din al-Najjar,head of the National Center for Disease Control, listing problems such asharmful bacteria or a high-salt content. “There is no drinking water,especially from the state.”The problem has been building since Gaddafi’s overthrow,when officials stopped investing in facilities that had been looted, damaged orallowed to deteriorate in the chaos.HEALTHLibya sits on Africa’s biggest proven oil reserves and ispumping the highest volumes of crude since 2013.But the $34 billion budget is mainly used to pay armedgroups, an overstaffed public service and fuel subsidies or is simply stolen,diplomats say and some Libyan officials admit. The government says it iscommitted to fighting corruption and its economic reforms have helped.Haftar, a former Gaddafi-era military commander, is alliedto a parallel administration which has hired thousands of employees andfighters.In Tripoli, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s UN-backedgovernment has brought some order but armed groups have forced the state togive them and their partners jobs or contracts.Sunni said water infrastructure needed 2 billion dinars($1.4 billion) of investment but his authority got 60 million dinars last yearand nothing yet this year due to the war.Serraj said in an interview that funding for Libya’sdevelopment and basic services had to be diverted to equip troops and treat thewounded.While instability since 2011 has eroded living standards,with GDP of around $7,235 per capita, Libya is still an upper middle incomecountry, according to the World Bank.But it now depends on the UN and other internationalorganizations for a multitude of services, including building water tanks forthe one-in-five schools without piped water.“Libya and Tripoli have been without water for many, manyhours for two months...so how can children wash?” said Abdel-Rahman Ghandour,Libya Special Representative of UNICEF.The agency also carries out basic childhood vaccinations andthe United Nations and other international bodies provide food for displacedpeople and even medical kits to state hospitals to treat civilians and fighterson both sides of the frontline.“The health system is about to collapse,” Najjar said.Authorities have banned swimming in the Mediterranean in andaround Tripoli because sewage gets pumped unfiltered in to the sea. With homesdeprived of air conditioning by power cuts, people crowd the beachesnonetheless.