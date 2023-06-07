A Landmark Decision: Iraqi Judiciary Designates a Special Judge for Fayli Kurds' Affairs

2023/06/07 | 22:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's judiciary, answering long-standing demands, has sanctioned the establishment of a dedicated judicial role to address the legal issues confronting the Fayli Kurdish community."Our numbered request (5062) to the Prime Minister's Office sought the dedication of a judge to cater specifically to Fayli Kurd affairs," Lawmaker Hussein Mardan, the originator of the proposition, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ensuing period saw this appeal gaining traction, with the Prime Minister, on May 14, 2023, echoing the need for such an appointment to the Chief Justice.In response to this call, the judiciary has taken the pioneering step of assigning two judges with distinct yet interconnected mandates.
Judge Ali Nouri Sabeeh of the Rusafa Personal Status Court will preside over cases concerning the missing persons of the Fayli Kurd community, as well as those involving the verification of their fatalities.
Concurrently, Judge Adnan Khaled Majid, of the Rusafa Appeal Court, will adjudicate matters related to properties that were expropriated from Fayli Kurdish citizens under the previous regime.Commenting on the judiciary's ground-breaking decision, Mardan pledged to work synergistically with the newly-appointed jurists to achieve the ultimate objective of restoring the rights unjustly taken from the Fayli Kurds.
"In our capacity, we will liaise with the judges to reclaim all the usurped rights of the Fayli component," Mardan stated, outlining his commitment.
