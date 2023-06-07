PUK's Talabani Meets with US Ambassador to Discuss Elections and Relations

2023/06/07 | 22:42 - Source: Shafaq News



Romanovsky, to discuss the upcoming elections for the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region and the relationship with the federal government in Baghdad.“Pleased to see PUK President Bafeltalabani in Sulaymaniya.



Welcomed PUK efforts to work with the KDP on key political, economic, and security issues and to urge progress of Peshmerga reform, dedication to human rights & holding IKR parliamentary elections as soon as possible." The US Ambassador said on Twitter.According to a statement from the PUK media office, the meeting addressed the latest political, economic, and security developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.



Both parties emphasized the importance of continuing constructive national dialogue to resolve issues and promote regional stability.President Talabani reiterated the precise policy and strategy of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan regarding the elections, expressing support for conducting "fair and interference-free elections." He emphasized the need for a new law and a solid electoral commission to ensure transparent elections rather than a law that allows superficial processes.



Talabani also highlighted the widespread desire among political parties in the region to settle election-related issues through dialogue before the designated time.President Talabani raised concerns about partisan interference in the judiciary, questioning the sovereignty of the judicial system.



He emphasized the importance of preventing such dangerous developments and maintaining the court's independence.Regarding the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, President Talabani emphasized the importance of working with their counterparts in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation and coordination across various fields. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, held a meeting on Wednesday with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L.Romanovsky, to discuss the upcoming elections for the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region and the relationship with the federal government in Baghdad.“Pleased to see PUK President Bafeltalabani in Sulaymaniya.Welcomed PUK efforts to work with the KDP on key political, economic, and security issues and to urge progress of Peshmerga reform, dedication to human rights & holding IKR parliamentary elections as soon as possible." The US Ambassador said on Twitter.According to a statement from the PUK media office, the meeting addressed the latest political, economic, and security developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.Both parties emphasized the importance of continuing constructive national dialogue to resolve issues and promote regional stability.President Talabani reiterated the precise policy and strategy of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan regarding the elections, expressing support for conducting "fair and interference-free elections." He emphasized the need for a new law and a solid electoral commission to ensure transparent elections rather than a law that allows superficial processes.Talabani also highlighted the widespread desire among political parties in the region to settle election-related issues through dialogue before the designated time.President Talabani raised concerns about partisan interference in the judiciary, questioning the sovereignty of the judicial system.He emphasized the importance of preventing such dangerous developments and maintaining the court's independence.Regarding the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, President Talabani emphasized the importance of working with their counterparts in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation and coordination across various fields.

Sponsored Links