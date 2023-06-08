Water Complex rehabilitated by UNDP and USAID in Basra

2023/06/08 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Water complex rehabilitated by UNDP and USAID provides safe drinking water for over 30,000 people in Basra The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), U.S.Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Government of Iraq have inaugurated the Al-Hussein water complex, bringing clean, potable water to more than 30,000 people in Hay Al-Hussein subdistrict and helping […]

