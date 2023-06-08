Exports edge upward, but northern pipeline remains offline

2023/06/08 | 07:10 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A worker checks the valve gears of pipes linked to oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, which is run by state-owned pipeline company Botas.



(UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters)

Iraq’s oil exports rose in May to 3.305 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.288 million bpd in April, according to provisional Iraqi Oil Ministry data.*

Nationwide exports, which would normally include exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), are way below the 3.74 million bpd exported in February, the last full month before Turkey shut down the northern export pipeline.

