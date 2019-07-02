Home › Relief Web › World: Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, May 2019

World: Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, May 2019

2019/07/02 | 18:30



Country: Albania, Algeria, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Israel, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, occupied Palestinian territory, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey, Ukraine, Viet Nam, World







Attacks on education







The section aligns with the definition of attacks on education used by the Global Coalition to Protect Education under Attack (GCPEA) in Education under Attack 2018.







Africa







Cameroon







21 May 2019: In Bamenda town, Mezam region, Ambazonian separatists reportedly killed and dismembered a teacher. No further details specified.



Source: ACLED1







24 May 2019: In Bakweri town, Buea region, three teachers were reportedly abducted by Ambazonian separatists. A ransom was demanded for their release.



Source: ACLED1







Mozambique







09 May 2019: In Mocimboa da Praia town, Cabo Delgado province, insurgents from the militia group ASQJ reportedly beheaded a teacher. No further details specified. Source: ACLED1







Nigeria







29 April 2019: In Katari village, Kagarko local government area, Kaduna state, unidentified perpetrators blocking the Kaduna-Abuja Highway abducted the chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission and his daughter, killing the driver in the process. Sources: Punch and The Guardian Nigeria 30 April 2019: In Abuja, unidentified gunmen broke into the Taraba State University and kidnapped the Deputy Registrar, subsequently calling the brother of the victim to request a ransom. Source: The Guardian Nigeria







Asia







Afghanistan







13 May 2019: In Korpeto area, Nahrin district, Baghlan province, a teacher was reportedly killed by unidentified armed militants. No further details specified.



Source: ACLED1







India







03 May 2019: In Washbugh neighbourhood, Pulwama town, Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir region, suspected militants reportedly threw a grenade at a CRPF party stationed at Central High School. No damage or injuries were reported. Source: ACLED



