Iraq Stock Exchange Reports Over 7 Billion Shares Traded in Week's Sessions

2023/06/08 | 16:36 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange announced the completion of five trading sessions during the first week of June 2023, with more than 7 billion shares traded, valued at over 12 billion dinars.The market witnessed active trading activities throughout the week, with significant indicators achieved:• Over 7 billion shares were traded during the week, reflecting a high level of market participation.• The total value of shares traded exceeded 12 billion dinars, indicating substantial financial transactions.• The trading index showed positive growth throughout the week, closing at 649.70 points for the first session and reaching 669.86 points by the end of the week.
This represents a 3.01% increase from the starting session.• More than 3,300 buying and selling contracts were executed on the shares of listed companies, highlighting the market's liquidity and investor activity.
