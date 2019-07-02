Algeria parliament president Bouchareb resigns: Ennahar TV

2019/07/02 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Algerian parliament president Moad Bouchareb quit on Tuesday,
Ennahar TV and a parliamentary source said, after prolonged demands for his
removal by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite.Bouchareb bowed out three months after longtime President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure from sustained protests seeking
root-and-branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.Authorities have postponed a presidential election
previously planned for July 4 because of a lack of candidates, with no new date
set for the vote.“Bouchareb has resigned as the boss of parliament, he will
be replaced by a caretaker before a new one is named,” the parliamentary source
said. The source said Terbech Abderazak, a member of parliament, would take
over the job temporarily.Protesters and the army drove Bouteflika to resign on April
2 after two decades in power, but public pressure has continued for the
departure and prosecution of senior figures around him.Bouchareb is a former head of the National Liberation Front
(FLN) party, which has ruled Algeria since independence from France in 1962.
Bouchareb was replaced as FLN leader in May.
