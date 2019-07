Algeria parliament president Bouchareb resigns: Ennahar TV

2019/07/02 | 19:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Algerian parliament president Moad Bouchareb quit on Tuesday,Ennahar TV and a parliamentary source said, after prolonged demands for hisremoval by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite.Bouchareb bowed out three months after longtime PresidentAbdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure from sustained protests seekingroot-and-branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.Authorities have postponed a presidential electionpreviously planned for July 4 because of a lack of candidates, with no new dateset for the vote.“Bouchareb has resigned as the boss of parliament, he willbe replaced by a caretaker before a new one is named,” the parliamentary sourcesaid. The source said Terbech Abderazak, a member of parliament, would takeover the job temporarily.Protesters and the army drove Bouteflika to resign on April2 after two decades in power, but public pressure has continued for thedeparture and prosecution of senior figures around him.Bouchareb is a former head of the National Liberation Front(FLN) party, which has ruled Algeria since independence from France in 1962.Bouchareb was replaced as FLN leader in May.