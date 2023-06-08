2023/06/08 | 18:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Market Takes a Breather, While the Currency Stabilises The market took a breather after a great three-month run from the January lows, during which it, as measured […]

read more Iraqi Market Takes a Breather, While the Currency Stabilises first appeared on Iraq Business News.