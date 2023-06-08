2023/06/08 | 19:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani opened the "Iraq Gate" residential project on Tuesday evening in Baghdad.The project has been developed by Amwaj International, which is headed by Namir El Akabi.In his speech at the event, he emphasized the importance of the private sector's involvement in solving the housing problem, […]

