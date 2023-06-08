2023/06/08 | 19:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Aramco Eyes Major Opportunity In Iraq Following the recent China-brokered resumption of relationship deal between historical enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran, a deal for the Kingdom to develop two key […]

read more Aramco Eyes Major Opportunity In Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.