Turkey: UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report #33, 1-31 May 2019

2019/07/02 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Children's Fund
Country: Afghanistan, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
Highlights
In May, 399,024 children received payment from Conditional Cash Transfer for Education Programme for Refugees (CCTE). The total number of refugee children who have received CCTE payment since May 2017 reached 511,453, including 2,075 children enrolled in the Accelerated Learning Programme.
As part of the Non-Formal Education Programme, 443 children were newly enrolled in Turkish Language Courses and 701 children were enrolled in the Accelerated Learning Programme. These programmes aim to facilitate refugee children’s integration into their local communities and at Turkish public schools.
50 technical staff from the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services were recruited and trained on child protection and case management under the Social Service Centres Support Programme, which aims to identify and refer 12,000 vulnerable children in 12 provinces by end year.
UNICEF Turkey is 57 per cent funded (as of 15 June 2019) under the 2019 3RP appeal (including carry-over from 2018), with US $28.4 million received in 2019 against the $239.7 million appeal.
Turkey remains home to the largest registered refugee population in the world. Four million refugees and asylum-seekers are registered in Turkey, of whom nearly 1.7 million are children. More than 3.6 million Syrians – including over 1.5 million children – are under temporary protection, 96 per cent of whom live in host communities across the country. Turkey also hosts a sizable community of non-Syrian refugees and asylum-seekers of almost 370,000 (primarily from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran), including some 120,000 children.
In addition, Turkey remains a transit country for unregistered refugees and migrants on the move. In March, over 1,900 refugees and migrants made the dangerous journey by sea from Turkey to Greece and over 1,250 crossed by land; an additional 1,150 people were rescued or apprehended at sea or on land by Turkish authorities. 5 Of those who have successfully crossed so far in 2019, approximately 40 per cent are believed to be children.
Country: Afghanistan, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
Highlights
In May, 399,024 children received payment from Conditional Cash Transfer for Education Programme for Refugees (CCTE). The total number of refugee children who have received CCTE payment since May 2017 reached 511,453, including 2,075 children enrolled in the Accelerated Learning Programme.
As part of the Non-Formal Education Programme, 443 children were newly enrolled in Turkish Language Courses and 701 children were enrolled in the Accelerated Learning Programme. These programmes aim to facilitate refugee children’s integration into their local communities and at Turkish public schools.
50 technical staff from the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services were recruited and trained on child protection and case management under the Social Service Centres Support Programme, which aims to identify and refer 12,000 vulnerable children in 12 provinces by end year.
UNICEF Turkey is 57 per cent funded (as of 15 June 2019) under the 2019 3RP appeal (including carry-over from 2018), with US $28.4 million received in 2019 against the $239.7 million appeal.
Turkey remains home to the largest registered refugee population in the world. Four million refugees and asylum-seekers are registered in Turkey, of whom nearly 1.7 million are children. More than 3.6 million Syrians – including over 1.5 million children – are under temporary protection, 96 per cent of whom live in host communities across the country. Turkey also hosts a sizable community of non-Syrian refugees and asylum-seekers of almost 370,000 (primarily from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran), including some 120,000 children.
In addition, Turkey remains a transit country for unregistered refugees and migrants on the move. In March, over 1,900 refugees and migrants made the dangerous journey by sea from Turkey to Greece and over 1,250 crossed by land; an additional 1,150 people were rescued or apprehended at sea or on land by Turkish authorities. 5 Of those who have successfully crossed so far in 2019, approximately 40 per cent are believed to be children.