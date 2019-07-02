Home › Baghdad Post › Israel says it is bracing militarily for possible US-Iran escalation

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israel is preparing for its possible military involvement inany escalation in the Gulf confrontation between Iran and the United States,the Israeli foreign minister said on Tuesday.The unraveling of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal under USdiplomatic pressure, Iran’s downing of a US drone and its alleged role in theholing of oil tankers in the Gulf have driven up tensions and stirred warworries.Israel has encouraged the Trump administration to pressahead with sanctions against its arch-foe, predicting that Tehran willeventually renegotiate a more limiting nuclear deal.But Foreign Minister Israel Katz told an internationalsecurity forum that Iran might accidentally stumble out of what he termed the“gray zone” of contained confrontation.“It should be taken into account that mistaken calculationsby the (Iranian) regime...are liable to bring about a shift from the ‘grayzone’ to the ‘red zone’ – that is, a military conflagration,” he said in aspeech to the Herzliya Conference.“We must be prepared for this, and thus the State of Israelcontinues to devote itself to building up its military might for the event thatit will have to respond to escalation scenarios.”Israel has long threatened to take preemptive militaryaction to deny Iran the means of making nuclear weapons. Tehran says it has nosuch designs. One of its senior lawmakers warned on Monday that Israel would bedestroyed within “only half an hour” should the United States attack Iran.Earlier on Tuesday, Katz predicted that what he described asthe US-led “economic war” on Iran would succeed despite the misgivings of otherworld powers.“Iran has no chance in this war,” he told Israel’s ArmyRadio. “Therefore there is an opportunity there, through the tough economicpressure and the comprehensive sanctions, to prevent war, to achieve theobjectives without war.”