Israel says it is bracing militarily for possible US-Iran escalation

2019/07/02 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel is preparing for its possible military involvement in

any escalation in the Gulf confrontation between Iran and the United States,

the Israeli foreign minister said on Tuesday.The unraveling of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal under US

diplomatic pressure, Iran’s downing of a US drone and its alleged role in the

holing of oil tankers in the Gulf have driven up tensions and stirred war

worries.Israel has encouraged the Trump administration to press

ahead with sanctions against its arch-foe, predicting that Tehran will

eventually renegotiate a more limiting nuclear deal.But Foreign Minister Israel Katz told an international

security forum that Iran might accidentally stumble out of what he termed the

“gray zone” of contained confrontation.“It should be taken into account that mistaken calculations

by the (Iranian) regime...are liable to bring about a shift from the ‘gray

zone’ to the ‘red zone’ – that is, a military conflagration,” he said in a

speech to the Herzliya Conference.“We must be prepared for this, and thus the State of Israel

continues to devote itself to building up its military might for the event that

it will have to respond to escalation scenarios.”Israel has long threatened to take preemptive military

action to deny Iran the means of making nuclear weapons. Tehran says it has no

such designs. One of its senior lawmakers warned on Monday that Israel would be

destroyed within “only half an hour” should the United States attack Iran.Earlier on Tuesday, Katz predicted that what he described as

the US-led “economic war” on Iran would succeed despite the misgivings of other

world powers.“Iran has no chance in this war,” he told Israel’s Army

Radio. “Therefore there is an opportunity there, through the tough economic

pressure and the comprehensive sanctions, to prevent war, to achieve the

objectives without war.”



