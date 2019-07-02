Home › Baghdad Post › Europeans keen to avoid sending Iran nuclear case back to UN for now

Europeans keen to avoid sending Iran nuclear case back to UN for now

2019/07/02 | 19:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- France urged Iran on Tuesday to reverse its first majorbreach of a nuclear pact with world powers as European states signaled theywould not seek to reimpose UN sanctions – for now.The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday Iran had amassedmore low-enriched uranium than permitted under the 2015 deal, a move thatprompted US President Donald Trump to say Iran was “playing with fire”.Exceeding the limit could culminate in the return of allinternational sanctions on Tehran but one European diplomat, asked if Europewould trigger the dispute resolution mechanism enshrined in the accord, said:“Not for now. We want to defuse the crisis.”A second diplomat said Britain, France and Germany wouldfocus on bringing Iran back into compliance and that they wanted to gain more timefor dialogue.“In the immediate term, Iran must return to its obligations.There is room for dialogue,” a French diplomatic source added.Tensions with Iran have escalated since Trump pulled theUnited States out of the pact last year and moved to bar all internationalsales of Iranian oil. Washington also blames Iran for bomb attacks on ships inthe Gulf, something Tehran denies.European signatories to the nuclear accord have sought topull back the longstanding foes from direct confrontation, fearing a mistakecould lead to war accidentally.At the same time they are under US pressure to reimposetheir own sanctions to force Iran to comply with an agreement Washingtonabandoned against Europe’s advice.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denies Iran isin violation of the accord, saying Iran is exercising its right to respondfollowing the US pullout.China, like France a signatory to the deal, said itregretted Iran’s move but urged all parties to exercise restraint and said theUS policy of increasing pressure on Iran was the “root cause of the currenttensions”.IRANIAN DEMANDSThe nuclear deal lifted most international sanctions againstIran in return for curbs on its nuclear work. It aimed to extend the timeTehran would need to produce a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, from roughly 2-3months to a year.Iran’s main demand – in talks with the European parties tothe deal and as a precondition to any talks with the United States – is to beallowed to sell its oil at the levels before Washington pulled out of the dealand restored sanctions.Iranian crude exports were around 300,000 barrels per day(bpd) or less in late June, industry sources said, a fraction of the more than2.5 million bpd Iran shipped in April 2018, the month before Trump withdrewfrom the nuclear deal.Iran says it will breach the deal’s nuclear curbs one by oneuntil it is able to sell that amount of oil, saying this is the least it shouldbe able to expect from an accord that offered economic gains in exchange fornuclear restrictions.In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iranto fully abide by all terms of the accord and “reverse without delay thisexcess, as well as to avoid all extra measures that would put into question itsnuclear commitments.”Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that Iran’senriched uranium stockpile had passed the 300kg (661 lb) limit allowed underthe deal.“We have NOT violated the #JCPOA,” Zarif wrote on Twitter,referring to the deal by the abbreviation of its formal title, the JointComprehensive Plan of Action.He referred to a paragraph of the accord dealing with thedispute resolution mechanism.“SERIOUSLY?”Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani accused Trump oftrying to bully Tehran with his remark about playing with fire, and said suchlanguage would only made Iran stronger.Zarif reacted with exasperation to a White House accusationthat Tehran had long violated the terms of the deal.“Seriously?” he said in a one-word message on Twitter, afterWhite House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that “thereis little doubt that even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating itsterms.”Her comment contrasted with CIA Director Gina Haspel’stestimony in January to the Senate Intelligence Committee that “at the moment,technically, they are in compliance.”Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms ControlAssociation, said the White House charge was illogical.He said that at the time the nuclear deal was concluded,Tehran and the IAEA agreed on a roadmap through which Iran was addressing thenuclear watchdog’s unanswered questions about the nuclear weapons researchprogram that the IAEA and the US intelligence community assessed ended in 2003.“The process is still underway,” he said.