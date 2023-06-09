Iraqi Parliament Continues Voting on Federal Budget Law Amid Controversies

2023/06/09 | 23:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament continued its session on Friday to vote on various paragraphs of the Federal Budget Law.
Starting on Thursday, the parliamentary session completed voting on the second paragraph of the federal budget law.
The Iraqi Parliament witnessed intense negotiations as lawmakers sought to resolve the contentious items that emerged in the budget law following amendments made by the Parliamentary Finance Committee concerning the dues of the Kurdistan Region.
Starting on Thursday, the parliamentary session completed voting on the second paragraph of the federal budget law.
The Iraqi Parliament witnessed intense negotiations as lawmakers sought to resolve the contentious items that emerged in the budget law following amendments made by the Parliamentary Finance Committee concerning the dues of the Kurdistan Region.