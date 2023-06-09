Political Forces May Extend Negotiations Until Dawn in Effort to Approve Budget

Foreign Minister and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Fuad Hussein, revealed on Friday the possibility of political forces remaining in Parliament until dawn on Saturday to finalize negotiations and approve the tripartite budget.



Speaking to several media outlets during ongoing meetings in Parliament, Minister Hussein stated, "We anticipate staying in Parliament until dawn tomorrow to continue discussions on the budget." According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, the Kurdistan Democratic Bloc has decided to enter the parliament hall and participate in the vote on the budget law.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Vian Dakhil informed Shafaq News agency that there is currently no directive to boycott the voting session on the budget law.



Dakhil explained, "We held a meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the budget law, and now we are awaiting the start of the session to assess the level of agreement among the political blocs.



Once an agreement is reached, we will enter the session hall." Informed sources informed Shafaq News Agency that new agreements would be signed between the coordination framework, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi.



