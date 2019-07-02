World: Grand Bargain: field perspectives 2018 - Key findings and recommendations

2019/07/02 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Ground Truth Solutions
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Uganda, World
Since the Grand Bargain was agreed in 2016, Ground Truth Solutions and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have been tracking progress through the first-hand experience of affected people and aid providers in seven countries.
This summary outlines the main findings from surveys we conducted in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Haiti, Lebanon, Uganda and Somalia. To find out more and read all the findings, visit www.groundtruthsolutions.org/grandbargain.
