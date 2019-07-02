عربي | كوردى


World: Grand Bargain: field perspectives 2018 - Key findings and recommendations

World: Grand Bargain: field perspectives 2018 - Key findings and recommendations
2019/07/02 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Ground Truth Solutions

Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Uganda, World



Since the Grand Bargain was agreed in 2016, Ground Truth Solutions and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have been tracking progress through the first-hand experience of affected people and aid providers in seven countries.



This summary outlines the main findings from surveys we conducted in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Haiti, Lebanon, Uganda and Somalia. To find out more and read all the findings, visit www.groundtruthsolutions.org/grandbargain.

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW