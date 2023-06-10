2023/06/10 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, held a meeting with TotalEnergies' Director for renewable energy affairs in Iraq, Mr.Khaled Al-Abdali, to discuss the company's procedures for the construction of a 1,000-megawatt solar power station at the Ratawi [Artawi] oil field in Basra.The meeting was attended by the Director General […]

read more Minister Pushes TotalEnergies' Solar Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.