Minister Pushes TotalEnergies' Solar Project

2023/06/10 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, held a meeting with TotalEnergies' Director for renewable energy affairs in Iraq, Mr.
Khaled Al-Abdali, to discuss the company's procedures for the construction of a 1,000-megawatt solar power station at the Ratawi [Artawi] oil field in Basra.
The meeting was attended by the Director General […]
